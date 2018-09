Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

13 metre-long ‘sea monster’ installed at UBC

Various media outlets reported on a three-metre-long sea monster skeleton cast installed at UBC’s Earth Sciences Building.

The new display is suspended across the atrium of the building. The reptile is 13 metres long, with a neck measuring nine metres. The neck is so long that scientists say the creature likely wouldn’t have been able to lift its head above water.

Stories appeared on CBC and Global and in the Vancouver Sun, Daily Hive, Vancouver is Awesome and Richmond News.