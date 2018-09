Trump’s ‘all-out effort’ on climate is derelict and risky

The Conversation published an op-ed by three UBC PhD candidates about Trump’s position on climate change and response to natural disasters. The authors, Sameer H. Shah, Devyani Singh and Scott McKenzie, note that despite Trump’s claim that his administration has carried out an “all-out effort” in dealing with recent hurricanes, in fact only remedial relief and financial Band-Aids are offered, and far more is needed.