Time for B.C. to modernize workplace rights to include gig economy workers

The Province carried an op-ed co-authored by Mark Thompson, professor emeritus of industrial relations at UBC’s Sauder School of Business.

The authors discussed gig economy and the need for workplace rights to catch up to the 21st century. They say that owners of these business models derive much of their profit by exploiting gaps in current employment standards regulation and gig economy workers are losing out.