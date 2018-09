Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Rogers Communication partners with UBC to build 5G campus innovation hub

The Canadian Press reported on a new partnership between Rogers and UBC to build a 5G hub on UBC’s Vancouver campus. 5G technology is up to 100 times faster than the current 4G systems.

The CP story appeared in the National Post, Regina Leader Post, The Province, Star Vancouver and Vancouver is Awesome.

A similar story appeared in Daily Hive.