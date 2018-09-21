Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Most of Vancouver’s single-family neighbourhoods are now zoned for duplexes

Several media outlets carried articles about a recent vote by Vancouver councillors to permit the construction of duplexes in city neighbourhoods currently restricted to single-family homes.

In Global News Tom Davidoff, an associate professor at UBC’s Sauder School of Business, says the rezoning will take away some of the control which has allowed single family homeowners to block changes that might otherwise evolve into denser housing.

The story also appeared in Castanet, where Davidoff says the measure is good, but not enough. “It’s a start. But when you have land that’s worth tens of millions of dollars an acre, to really put a dent in affordability, you want to go to at least townhomes or small apartment buildings.”

The story also ran in Huffington Post and Daily Hive.