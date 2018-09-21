Doug Ford needs a lesson in how democracies avoid authoritarianism

Benjamin Perrin, a professor at UBC’s Peter A. Allard School of Law, wrote an op-ed for the Washington Post about Doug Ford and the “notwithstanding clause.” The Ontario Premier’s government recently introduced legislation purporting to override constitutional freedoms for the first time ever in the province – about the number of politicians on Toronto’s city council.

Perrin says that it’s as if Ford and his allies have forgotten — or never really understood — “centuries of hard-earned lessons that democracy is not about electing a king by another name.”