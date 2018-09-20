Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Vancouver neighbourhood back on the rails

The Globe and Mail ran a story about Railtown, an area of Vancouver that appears to be undergoing a redevelopment boom. However, the efforts to make Railtown a design and tech hub are “too little, too late,” says Tom Hutton, a University of British Columbia planning professor.

Hutton says that a city planning policy in the mid-1980s generated an explosion of condo development around Coal Harbour and north False Creek, and set Vancouver on a path that made real estate a dominant industry in the city.