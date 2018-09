Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

UBC installs ancient ‘sea monster’ in Earth Sciences Building

The Province reported on the newest resident at UBC’s Earth Sciences Building: a 13-metre long skeletal cast of an Elasmosaurus – an ancient marine reptile. Although this particular example was found in Kansas, the Elasmosaurus was also a native of ancient British Columbia.

The cast can be seen in the building’s glass atrium known as the Wheaton Precious Metals Atrium.

The story also appeared in the Daily Hive.