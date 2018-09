Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Local kids doing slightly better than provincial average

The Squamish Chief mentioned a UBC survey which found that while most Sea to Sky students from Grades 4 to 7 are, on average, doing better than students in B.C., many remain classified as having “low well-being.” The survey, called the Middle Years Development Instrument, asked children questions on their physical health, connections to the school community and their social and emotional development.

The story also appeared in Pique magazine.