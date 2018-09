Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Dance flies attract males with their hairy legs and inflatable sacs

A UBC researcher was quoted in a New Scientist story about the lengths female dance flies will go to attract a mate.

“The suggestion that females are using dishonest signals to attract males turns many mate-choice models on their head,” says Devin Arbuthnott, NSERC Postdoctoral Research Fellow at UBC.