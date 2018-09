Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

‘Yes he’s alive but I’m not OK’: the bloody truth about childbirth

Research from UBC was mentioned in an article in The Guardian. The study, led by Kathrin Stoll, research associate in UBC’s Midwifery Program, looked at childbirth fear and birth preferences among Canadian university students.