The battle to curb shark fin consumption

Daniel Pauly, a professor at UBC’s Sea Around Us research initiative, was quoted in a South China Morning Post article about the need to halt the trade and consumption of shark fin.

Pauly was one of a group of researchers who found that consumer demand for shark fin is reducing numbers of some species by more than 90 per cent. He says the problem is heightened by a lack of interest from authorities in controlling illegal wildlife trade.