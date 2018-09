Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Canada to file Arctic continental shelf submission in 2019: Global Affairs Canada

Michael Byers, Canada Research Chair in Global Politics and International Law at UBC, was quoted in an article on Radio Canada International about the government’s plans to file its submission on the limits of Canada’s continental shelf in the Arctic.

“This whole situation is a good news story in that Russia and the other Arctic Ocean countries, which are all NATO countries are continuing to respect the rule of law and the science-based process,” Byers said.