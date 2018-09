Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Asian community blamed for Vancouver’s housing affordability crisis

The South China Morning Post highlighted Vancouver’s affordability crisis and the perception that rich Asians are to blame.

The story quoted UBC sociology professor Yue Qian.

“Immigrants who are able to move to Canada or other Western countries tend to be wealthier in their sending countries,” said Qian. “In addition, Asians are visible minorities. They become the tokens in the society given their numerical minority status, and their race and ethnicity.”