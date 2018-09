Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Injecting hope into the world of careers

The work of Norman Amundson, a professor of education and counselling psychology, was featured in an op-ed in the Sydney Morning Herald.

Amundson and his colleagues developed a hope-centred model of career development that connects career counselling to positive psychology.