Cosmic ‘hotspots’ may be relics of a universe that existed before ours

NBC News interviewed Douglas Scott, a UBC physicist who disputes the claims of Roger Penrose, a University of Oxford physicist who theorizes that the Big Bang was not the beginning of the universe but merely a single stage in an eternal cycle of creation and recreation and now claims he has evidence to back it up.

“I would love for there to be evidence for a previous cosmic aeon, but it needs to be much better than presented so far,” Scott said.