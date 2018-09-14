Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Vancouver candidates address housing issues in panel

The UBC Sauder Centre for Urban Economics and Real Estate hosted a panel discussion on housing policy ahead of the Vancouver mayoral election, the Vancouver Sun reported.

Candidates who participated included Ken Sim of the Non-Partisan Association, David Chen of ProVancouver, Hector Bremner of Yes Vancouver and independents Shauna Sylvester and Kennedy Stewart, as well as council candidates Christine Boyle of OneCity, Diego Cardona of Vision, Pete Fry of the Green party and Jean Swanson of COPE.

