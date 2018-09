Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

UBC ‘gene-hunter’ aims to solve medical mystery

Global interviewed Matt Farrer, a UBC professor of medical genetics, for an article about a research project that aims to learn more about Parkinson’s disease.

Farrer is mapping the genomes of hundreds of patients from across the globe.