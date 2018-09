Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Saint Lucian woman combines agriculture, tech, gender equality

Forbes mentioned UBC students in an article about a non-profit called Helen’s Daughters.

The organization works on skills and business development workshops for rural women and collaborated with a team of UBC engineering students to match technical expertise with on-the-ground agricultural issues.