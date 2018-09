Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Researchers develop wearable ultrasound device the size of a Band-Aid

Global interviewed two UBC researchers about their work developing a new, more efficient type of ultrasound transducer.

Carlos Gerardo, a PhD candidate in the electrical and computer engineering department, discussed the vibrating drums inside the ultrasound chips.

Edmond Cretu, a professor of electrical and computer engineering, says the device generates sonograms that are comparable to ones produced by traditional ultrasound devices.