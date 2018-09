Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

New tool developed at UBC screens online health ads for deception

Indo-Canadian Voice reported on a screening tool from a group of UBC researchers that aims to identify internet health scams.

“We were exploring internet health ads and found, not surprisingly, that the internet provided a massive market for people to promote, in some cases, completely deceptive products that are not based on any scientific evidence,” said lead researcher Bernie Garrett, a professor in UBC’s school of nursing.