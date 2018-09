Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Growing number of Canadian university college campuses smoke-free: Report

The Canadian Press mentioned UBC in an article about smoking policies on university campuses.

“The current version of the policy does not impose 100 per cent smoking ban on either of the campuses,” said UBC lawyer Michael Serebriakov.

The CP story appeared in the Globe and Mail and Ottawa Citizen.