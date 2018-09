Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Five tips to help students settle into post-secondary life

The Vancouver Sun quoted UBC president Santa Ono in a story about advice for university students.

“As your kids transition from high school to university, it’s time to let them navigate challenges on their own. They may stumble, but in doing so they grow,” Ono said.