Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Don’t compare Van 2010 Olympic cost to Calgary 2026: John Furlong

The Canadian Press cited a 2013 UBC study in an article about the cost of Olympic games.

The Olympic Games Impact Study for the 2010 Games published by UBC put games operating and capital costs at $4.08 billion and said “Olympic-induced infrastructure projects” were an additional $3.679 billion.

The CP story appeared in the Montreal Gazette, Vancouver Sun and other Postmedia outlets, and on Chek News.