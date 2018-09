Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

What you need to earn to afford a house or condo in Metro Van

CTV interviewed Tom Davidoff, a UBC economist, for an article about affording a home in Metro Vancouver.

“Single-family homes, generally speaking, are beyond the reach of most households that don’t already have very significant savings or a home of their own,” he said.