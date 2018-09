Wait, so how much of the ocean is actually fished?

The Atlantic quoted Rashid Sumaila, director of the Fisheries Economics Research Unit at UBC, for an article about the amount of the oceans that are affected by fishing.

“Even if the actual direct physical impact is closer to four per cent than 55 per cent, the actual impact of fishing on the ecosystem is likely to spread to 55 percent or more of the ocean,” he said.