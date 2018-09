Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

UVic, UBC renew field hockey rivalry

The Times Colonist reported on the upcoming games between the UBC Thunderbirds and the University of Victoria Vikes women’s field hockey teams.

As a player, UBC coach Poonam Sandhu won the national title in all five seasons of her eligibility.