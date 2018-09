Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

UBC researchers break down 329 likely health scams

CBC featured a paper from a group of UBC researchers that aims to build a taxonomy of internet health scams.

“We’ve seen a lot of them over the years, and there are some pretty wild and wacky ones that are out there,” said lead author Bernie Garrett, a professor at UBC’s school of nursing.

A similar story appeared on CKNW’s Simi Sara Show.