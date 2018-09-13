Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Ford’s use of notwithstanding clause

Two professors from the Peter A. Allard School of Law at UBC were interviewed by various media outlets about Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s unprecedented use of the controversial “notwithstanding clause” of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

The Globe and Mail quoted Benjamin Perrin who said using the notwithstanding clause on something few people care about could lead to it being used to override rights and freedoms for vulnerable minorities.

CBC Toronto quoted Joel Bakan who said “in this case, it is retroactive. The legislation has already been passed, the decision’s been made on it,” he said.

The story also appeared on MSN.