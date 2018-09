Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Sea lions, orcas battle it out in Puget Sound

Oregon Public Broadcasting quoted Andrew Trites, the director of the Marine Mammal Research Unit at UBC, in an article about the marine ecosystem in Puget Sound.

Trites does not believe that seals and sea lions are currently outside of their historical range.