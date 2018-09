Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Risk rising

Pique Magazine reported on work by Kelly Russell, a professor in UBC’s department of earth, ocean and atmospheric sciences, in a story about receding glaciers near the B.C. volcano Mount Meager.

Russell, a Mount Meager specialist, discussed why a large eruption today would cause severe flooding.