Quietly, one of Trump’s tariffs threatens American democracy

The Washington Post published an op-ed by Heidi Tworek, a UBC professor in international history, about Donald Trump’s tariff on Canadian newsprint.

“Even in a purportedly digital age, material concerns fundamentally shape news. We forget that lesson at our peril,” she wrote.