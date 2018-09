Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

CKNW’s Jill Bennett Show highlighted research from the UBC Sauder School of Business that found online consumers can be swayed by product recommendations, even when they are biased.

Izak Benbasat, study co-author and a professor emeritus in IT management at Sauder, said consumers should spend more time searching for “confirmatory” sources such as consumer reviews.

The clip starts at the 21:05 mark.

