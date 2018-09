Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

New Edmonton plant makes fertilizer from waste water

CBC Edmonton mentioned UBC in an article about an Edmonton facility that removes phosphorus and nitrogen from waste water and turns it into fertilizer.

The technology was developed at UBC.

A similar story appeared on Global.