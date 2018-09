Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

How to ‘love-craft’ your relationships for health and happiness

Carrie Jenkins, a UBC philosophy professor and Canada Research Chair, wrote an op-ed for The Conversation about creating the type of loving relationship that suits you.

“Wouldn’t it be more creative — not to mention more honest — to craft the role of love in our lives to fit who we truly are?” she wrote.

The article also appeared in the National Post.