Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Fighting to save Indigenous sign languages

The Tyee interviewed two UBC professors for a story about the challenge to save traditional Indigenous sign languages.

Annette Henry, a professor of language and literacy education, and Candace Galla, a professor at UBC’s First Nations and endangered languages program, agreed that the Canadian deaf Indigenous population suffers a double discrimination.