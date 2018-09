Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Douglas Todd: Why say ‘inappropriate’ when we mean ‘wrong’?

The Vancouver Sun interviewed Dennis Danielson, a UBC professor emeritus of English, for a column about use of the word “inappropriate.”

Danielson built a comprehensive case for bringing terms such as “right,” “wrong” and “should” back into the public sphere in Canada and the U.S.

The column also appeared in the Montreal Gazette.