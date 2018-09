Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Artificial antioxidant 100 times more potent: Study

Times of India highlighted UBC research that found a well-known antioxidant is to 100 times more powerful than nature’s best, and could help counteract various diseases.

Gino DiLabio, a UBC chemistry professor, said the antioxidant TEMPO could be very effective in protecting skin tissues or cell walls from damage.