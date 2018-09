Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Trudeau’s words don’t match early indicators on Indigenous rights framework: Letter

CBC Indigenous interviewed Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond, director of the Indian Residential School History and Dialogue Centre at UBC, about Ottawa’s plan to introduce legislation to enshrine Indigenous rights in federal law.

She said there are issues with the proposed recognition of Indigenous rights framework.

The story also appeared on Yahoo.