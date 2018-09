Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Seeking Office: Econ 101 with Hector Bremner & Kevin Milligan

CiTR interviewed Kevin Milligan, a UBC economist, for a podcast that delves into coverage of the issues and individuals seeking office in the Vancouver mayoral election.

Milligan weighed in on the question of whether or not increasing supply will solve the housing crisis.