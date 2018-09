Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Prince Rupert’s Ridley terminal for sale – again

Trevor Heaver, a professor who researches international shipping and port economics at the UBC Sauder School of Business, spoke to Business in Vancouver for an article about the attempted sale of the Crown-owned Ridley coal terminal at Prince Rupert.

Heaver said generally speaking, a privately owned terminal can be more innovative and profitable than a government-owned one.