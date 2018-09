Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Playing computer games may boost math scores for boys: Study

Huffington Post reported on a UBC study that found up to a third of the gender math gap could be due to online gaming.

Nicole Fortin, study lead researcher and a UBC economist, discussed why computer games are linked with some math skills.