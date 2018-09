Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Low-cost wearable ultrasound scanner designed

Various media outlets highlighted UBC engineering researchers who developed a new, more efficient type of ultrasound transducer.

Carlos Gerardo, a PhD candidate in the electrical and computer engineering department, discussed how the patent-pending technology is portable and could be powered by a smartphone.

Stories appeared on Business Standard, India.com, New Atlas, Breakfast Television and Star Vancouver.