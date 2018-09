Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Coyotes in your yard? Co-Existing with Coyotes wants to hear from you

The Vancouver Courier reported that the Stanley Park Ecology Society’s Co-Existing with Coyotes program and UBC’s faculty of applied animal biology are collaborating to learn more about coyotes.

The society and Kristen Walker, a member of the applied animal biology faculty at UBC, will examined the effectiveness of a motion activated sprinkler system to deter coyotes.

The story also appeared in North Shore News.