Court gives anti-abortion group another shot at transit ads

CBC quoted Wendy Norman, a family physician and professor at UBC’s faculty of medicine, in an article about an anti-abortion group that wants to place ads on Metro Vancouver transit.

Norman reviewed the proposed ads and said the images of fetuses were not accurate, according to the appeal court justice.