Trans Mountain in limbo, will more people divest from fossil fuels?

Star Vancouver quoted Christie Stephenson, executive director of the Peter P. Dhillon Centre for Business Ethics at UBC, for a story about fossil fuel divestment.

Stephenson, who previously worked at impact investing firms, said there’s “no question” that investments considering social and environmental risks are on the rise.