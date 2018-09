Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

These are nine of B.C.’s top emerging artists

Burnaby Now mentioned UBC in a story about the finalists for this year’s Philip B. Lind Emerging Artist Prize.

The nine finalists represent UBC, SFU, the University of Victoria and Emily Carr University of Art + Design.