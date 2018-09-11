Playing computer games helps improve boys’ math scores

The Georgia Straight reported on a study from UBC’s Vancouver School of Economics that suggests playing multiplayer online games helps increase math test scores for teenagers.
“Playing games intensively likely enhances some math skills, such as strategic problem solving and visual-spatial skills,” says lead researcher and UBC economist Nicole Fortin. “This gives boys a distinct gendered advantage in math, which introduces another obstacle in closing the gender math gap. Girls are forced to swim upstream to be on equal footing.”