Insects were not what my girlfriends wanted to study, until we ‘met’ Dana Scully

Jessica Ware, a UBC alumna and a biology professor at Rutgers University Newark, wrote an op-ed for The Conversation about the influence of the character Scully from the television show The X-Files.

Ware, who completed a bachelor of science degree at UBC, discussed the influence of the fictional female scientist.