Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Global warming pushing alpine animals to extinction

Star Vancouver interviewed Ben Freeman, a UBC postdoctoral fellow, about his research on the impacts of climate change on alpine animals.

He explained when there are so few individuals left in a population, normal threats like disease or more predators can lead to extinction.